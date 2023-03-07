Navcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,239.62 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $12,239.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00203085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00095694 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00058874 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053214 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,645,510 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

