National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.55

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.55 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 2991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Further Reading

