National Bankshares Lowers Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$20.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PIF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of PIF stock traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,400. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.34 and a one year high of C$23.05. The company has a market cap of C$284.54 million, a PE ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.63.

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.75 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.7877759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

