National Bankshares Lowers Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$20.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PIF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PIF stock traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,400. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.34 and a one year high of C$23.05. The company has a market cap of C$284.54 million, a PE ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.63.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
