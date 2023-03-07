National Bankshares Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.43.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.