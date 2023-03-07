NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,602,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,531,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 334,794 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insider Transactions at NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

