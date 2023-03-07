Nano One Day Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003754 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $110.56 million and $1.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,100.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00387743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00680231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00086248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00552377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

