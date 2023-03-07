My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $567,971.85

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $567,971.85 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.01317591 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00013300 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033072 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.01683047 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000352 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,330 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

