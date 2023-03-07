Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 1.8% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 127,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 131,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$118.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Reid Mackie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

