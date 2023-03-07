Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MGRUF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.4%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 161.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 12.08% -4.78% 2.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 1.93 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $912.91 million $161.75 million 14.13

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2354 12107 13458 313 2.42

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.31%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust peers beat Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

