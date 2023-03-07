Moonbeam Trading Down 8.3% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001802 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $237.06 million and $6.09 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00073597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023904 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,349,557 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

