MOBOX (MBOX) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $88.52 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00421082 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.18 or 0.28456703 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,500,554 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.