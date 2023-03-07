MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Insider Charles W. Tasker Sells 460,336 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $156,514.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 5.8 %

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 6,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 686,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Raymond James cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

