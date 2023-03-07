Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,009 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 10.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Microchip Technology worth $245,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,477,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after acquiring an additional 554,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.