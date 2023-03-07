MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 24th

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

