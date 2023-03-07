MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.94.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

