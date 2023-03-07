MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial
MFA Financial Price Performance
MFA opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.94.
MFA Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFA Financial (MFA)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.