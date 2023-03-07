Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider James Hopkinson Buys 107 Shares

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) insider James Hopkinson bought 107 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £150.87 ($181.42).

On Monday, February 6th, James Hopkinson bought 111 shares of Metro Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($178.86).

MTRO traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 132.20 ($1.59). 603,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.92. The company has a market cap of £228.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.03 and a beta of 2.05. Metro Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 67.70 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.80 ($1.90).

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

