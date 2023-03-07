Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

Metro Bank Price Performance

Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 131.73 ($1.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.92. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 67.70 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.80 ($1.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £227.29 million, a PE ratio of -132.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.