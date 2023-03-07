Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 131.73 ($1.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.92. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 67.70 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.80 ($1.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £227.29 million, a PE ratio of -132.03 and a beta of 2.05.
