Meter Governance Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00011594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $43.75 million and $352,028.53 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000938 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,000,266 coins and its circulating supply is 16,974,766 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,994,241 with 16,972,656 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.65596883 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $370,299.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.