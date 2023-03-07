Metars Genesis (MRS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $155,640.03

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00007350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $103.10 million and approximately $155,640.03 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00421537 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.29 or 0.28493129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.65635012 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $163,998.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

