Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

LON:MRO opened at GBX 162.70 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.37. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 94.82 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.25 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 175 ($2.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192 ($2.31).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

