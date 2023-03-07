MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of MXL opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.92.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 898.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 369,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

