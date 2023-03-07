MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.
Several brokerages have commented on MXL. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
MaxLinear Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MXL opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Transactions at MaxLinear
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 898.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 369,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
