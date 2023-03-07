Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 21,849 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 647,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matterport Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.94. 2,573,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 2,055.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matterport Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

