Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.98. The stock had a trading volume of 96,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,763. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $118.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Materion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Articles

