Mask Network (MASK) One Day Volume Hits $439.74 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00016988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $259.09 million and $439.74 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00422132 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.92 or 0.28533377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

