Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 842,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.52% of Univar Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 738.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 1,758,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 106.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 1,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,490.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 1,063,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

