Marshall Wace LLP Sells 64,506 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.55. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Get Rating

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

