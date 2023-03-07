Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 429,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Insulet worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $290.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.75. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,842.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

