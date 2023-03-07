MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $221,414.32 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MarketAxess stock traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.31. 296,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $389.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,176 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

