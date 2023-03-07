Margaret Chow Sells 1,175 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $17,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,302.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $16,921.52.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,058.00.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.1 %

BASE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after buying an additional 339,694 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 252,155 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Couchbase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 206,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP raised its stake in Couchbase by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

