Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Up 3.1%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. 99,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 221,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a yield of 20.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

