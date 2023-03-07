Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Up 3.1%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. 99,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 221,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 3.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.
Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend
About Marfrig Global Foods
Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.
Read More
