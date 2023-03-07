MARBLEX (MBX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.98 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $50.98 million and $888,432.37 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00006283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.41033746 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $647,916.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

