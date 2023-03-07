Magic Internet Money (MIM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $102.40 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $102.40 million and $14.45 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

