Loopring Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.73 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $446.83 million and approximately $27.73 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

