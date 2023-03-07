London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Invests $8.60 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.13. 80,011,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,784,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.45. The stock has a market cap of $604.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,114,002 shares of company stock worth $1,634,399,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

