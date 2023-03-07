Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0498 on Top Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $79.43 million and $625,822.70 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

