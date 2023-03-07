Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $8,840,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 81,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.93. The stock had a trading volume of 295,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

