loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,329 shares in the company, valued at $670,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $25,097.49.

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 351,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,551. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.