loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,329 shares in the company, valued at $670,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $25,097.49.
- On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $23,497.65.
- On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $22,597.74.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $24,897.51.
- On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.
Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 351,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,551. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
