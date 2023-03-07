Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 444,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,423 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,050,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPG opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

