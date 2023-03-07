Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

