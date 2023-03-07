Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.10.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $304.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.