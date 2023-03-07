Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,800 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after buying an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

HAL stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

