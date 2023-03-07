Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSCI were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $542.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $517.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.63.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

