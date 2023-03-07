Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,100 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UDR were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Down 0.2 %

UDR opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 171.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.