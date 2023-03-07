Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ventas were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.
In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
