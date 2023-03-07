Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

