Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Block were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $387,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Block by 7.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Block by 68.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Block by 14.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

