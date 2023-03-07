Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $199.70 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average of $214.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

