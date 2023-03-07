Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 568.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

