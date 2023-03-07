Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $30,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in LKQ were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

