Linear Market Cap Hits $85.34 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Linear has a market capitalization of $85.34 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

